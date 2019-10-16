|
|
Ruth (Snyder) Grossman of Newton, formerly of Framingham on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald Leo Grossman. Devoted mother of Caryl & David Baird of Boylston, Kenneth Grossman of Leominster and Michael & Karen Grossman of Westboro. Adored grandmother of Rebecca & Michael, David, Adam, Matthew, Samantha and Nathan. Great-grandmother of Oliver and Miles. Dear sister of Lucille Lampke and the late Marilyn Kessler. Graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 1:45pm. Memorial observance following the burial at the home of Caryl & David Baird from 4:30-8pm and continuing on Friday at the home of Michael & Karen Grossman from 1-6pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Coleman House, 677 Winchester St., Newton, MA 02459. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 16, 2019