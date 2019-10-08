|
Ruth J. Norton, 97 of Hopedale, former longtime resident of Ashland passed away Sat. Oct. 5, 2019 with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late John L. Norton, Jr. who died in 2000. Ruth was an active member of the Federated Church of Ashland; serving as a Deacon and helping with the thrift shop for many years. She also volunteered as a Pink Lady at Framingham Union Hospital. She is survived by four children; Beverly Hart of Upton; Kathleen Shilowski and her husband Raymond of Milford; Jay Norton of Spencer; and A. Holly Archer of Milford; eight grandchildren; Lysa Dell Aquila, Jeffrey Hart, Deborah Derderian, Dianne Spittler, Kerry Norton, Patrick Norton, Scott Archer, and Alex Archer, eleven great - grandchildren, Brea, Brent, Hannah, Matthew, Jack, Joseph, Kayla, Kendra, Olivia, Owen, and Kelsey, and many extended family members. A funeral service will be held Sat. Oct. 12th at 11:00am in the Chapel of the Matar- ese Funeral Home, 325 Main Street, Ashland, MA with urn burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. One calling hour will be held Saturday from 10:00-11:00am prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Framingham Heart Study, 73 Mt. Wayte Ave. Ste. 2, Framingham, MA 01702 or the Federated Church of Ashland, MA 01721. The Norton Family wishes to thank Salmon Hospice and Atria Draper Place of Hopedale for the compassionate care in Ruths final days. www.mataresefuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019