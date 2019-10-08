MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Norton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth J. Norton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth J. Norton Obituary
Ruth J. Norton, 97 of Hopedale, former longtime resident of Ashland passed away Sat. Oct. 5, 2019 with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late John L. Norton, Jr. who died in 2000. Ruth was an active member of the Federated Church of Ashland; serving as a Deacon and helping with the thrift shop for many years. She also volunteered as a Pink Lady at Framingham Union Hospital. She is survived by four children; Beverly Hart of Upton; Kathleen Shilowski and her husband Raymond of Milford; Jay Norton of Spencer; and A. Holly Archer of Milford; eight grandchildren; Lysa Dell Aquila, Jeffrey Hart, Deborah Derderian, Dianne Spittler, Kerry Norton, Patrick Norton, Scott Archer, and Alex Archer, eleven great - grandchildren, Brea, Brent, Hannah, Matthew, Jack, Joseph, Kayla, Kendra, Olivia, Owen, and Kelsey, and many extended family members. A funeral service will be held Sat. Oct. 12th at 11:00am in the Chapel of the Matar- ese Funeral Home, 325 Main Street, Ashland, MA with urn burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. One calling hour will be held Saturday from 10:00-11:00am prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Framingham Heart Study, 73 Mt. Wayte Ave. Ste. 2, Framingham, MA 01702 or the Federated Church of Ashland, MA 01721. The Norton Family wishes to thank Salmon Hospice and Atria Draper Place of Hopedale for the compassionate care in Ruths final days. www.mataresefuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
Download Now