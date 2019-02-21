|
Ruth Kallin, 91, died on February 20, 2019, in Framingham. She was the daughter of Harry & Sally Miller. Ruth was born and raised in Worcester, and she resided in Framingham for 52 years. She was married for 61 years to Harold Kallin, who died in 2013. Ruth enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, telling stories about the good old days, playing cards, watching quiz shows, reading books, completing crossword puzzles, and snacking on chocolate and chips. She leaves her children, Bruce Kallin & his wife Marian of Milford, Gary Kallin & his partner Mindy Linet of Holliston, Scott Kallin & his wife Bridget of Hudson, and Michele Kallin of Framingham. She also leaves her grandchildren, Michael Kallin & his wife Kate, Jeffrey Kallin & his wife Jill, Hilary Kallin, Lisa OCallahan & her husband Patrick, Randa Kallin, Daniel Kallin, and Jennifer Kallin; her great-grandchildren, Mason Kallin, Caileigh OCallahan, and Nora Kallin; her brother, Jerry Miller & his wife Sylvia of Stoughton; and her sister- in-law, Dorothy Stopa of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 24 at 12:30pm at the Framingham-Natick Jewish Cemetery, 60 Fairview Ave., Natick. Memorial observance will be at the home of Michele Kallin immediately following the funeral service through 8pm and on Monday from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Friends of the Callahan Senior Center, 535 Union Ave, Framingham, MA, 01702, or to the . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019