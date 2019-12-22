|
Ruth L. (Ham) Heckman, age 94, of Framingham and Waltham, died Thursday, December 19, 2019. Born in Waltham, she was the daughter of the late Melvin J. and Grace L. (Cutting) Ham. She was the beloved wife to the late Eugene R. Heckman. Ruth attended Waltham schools and Mt. Ida Jr. College. Ruth worked at the Framingham Public Library for over 25 years, forging friendships that lasted a lifetime. She had a great love of music, and in her younger years, she was a professional singer. An avid traveller, Ruth's adventurous spirit took her to 49 of 50 states. She had a joyful, loving spirit and enduring faith. Her life was centered around her family, friends and church. Ruth was a 60 year member of Edwards Congregational Church in Framingham, and was made Deacon Emerita in 2010 in honor of her years of ministry. Ruth is survived by her children, Ronald W. Heckman and his wife Cynthia of Northborough, Carol Basoli and husband David of Upton, and Elaine Shea and her husband Jere of Hopkinton; her beloved grandchildren, Darlene, Racheal, Brian, Dan, Jason, Jesse and Emily; and her cherished great-grandchildren, Kelly, Emma, Christopher, Anthony, Isabella, Allie, Noah and Kacey. She is also survived by her brother Ronald Ham and his wife Maryann of Sudbury, her many nieces and nephews, and her large circle of close friends. Ruth was the sister to the late Richard Ham of Lexington. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Edwards Church, U.C.C., 39 Edwards St., Framingham. Visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (corner of Union Ave.), Framingham will be Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2 - 5 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Ed-wards Church Memorial Fund, 39 Edwards St., Framingham. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guest book or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019