|
|
MARLBOROUGH Sabina A. (Lombardo) Palange, 101, died peacefully Tuesday, July 23, 2019 after a brief period of failing health. She was born in Marlborough, the daughter of the late Vincent and Antonia (Aquilla) Lombardo and lived most of her life in Marlborough. Sabina began working at Sears Corp as a cashier and after 30+ years there, retired as the Office Manager. She was proud of this achievement and the hard work it required during a time when there were few women managers. Sabina loved to travel and enjoyed a 3 month trip around-the-world on the Queen Elizabeth II Ocean Liner. Sabina also spent the cold New England winters in Florida for over 20 years. She was a long time member of the former St. Ann's Church and the Immaculate Conception Church in Marlboro. Sabina was predeceased by her 4 sisters, Antoinette Gucciardi , Rose Shearer ,Santa Albertini , Camilla Quatrale and one brother, Samuel Lombardo. Known simply as "Aunt B", she is survived by many nieces and nephews and several great and great-great nieces and nephews. We all have our own special memories of Aunt B and we'll miss her generous spirit and her kindness. We'll also miss her phone calls, too, and the interest she took in all our lives. Friends are invited to join with the family on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home (www.shortfuneral.com) 95 West Main St. Marlborough followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St. Marlborough. Burial will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Marlborough.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 27, 2019