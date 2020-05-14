|
Sally Jackman Walker, passed away on May 11, 2020 Born March 3, 1936 in Sturgis, MI to George & Mary (Betty) Jackman. She is survived by daughters Hilary Walker, Kristin (Kiki) Huston and Erica Walker (Chris Ashton), and by grandchildren Tucker Crandall, Olivia Huston, Walker Huston and Callahan Huston. Sally is preceded in death by her husband Joe Walker. Sally spent her youth working alongside her father at his drugstore, tending the soda fountain. After high school, she earned her associates degree at Stephens College. In 1956 she married Joe Walker of Alexandria, IN. They moved to Framingham, MA. where she became an active member of the community, involved in local politics, civic causes and public schools. She made many long term friends through her work with the League of Women Voters. Sally and Joe were founding members of the Danforth Museum (now Danforth Art School). She had a life long love of art and the hand crafted, which she instilled in her daughters. A skilled seamstress and artist, her talents were overshadowed by those of her husband Joe. Sally earned her Bachelors degree at Framingham State, involving the whole family in her entomology & ornithology classes. She worked for many years as a travel agent, and enjoyed the experiences that it provided. She travelled widely, before her retirement in 2014. Sally was well read and valued intellect. She loved museums, her library and cherished her time in the Berkshires every summer. A lasting memory for her children and grandchildren will be attending concerts with her on the lawn at Tanglewood. Sally ensured that her daughters valued these things, along with an appreciation for progressive political beliefs. Sally adored her daughters, grandchildren and her steadfast friends. She will be deeply missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Danforth Art https://danforth.framingham.edu/join-support/make-a-donation/or Garden in the Woods https://www.nativeplanttrust.org/support/
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 14, 2020