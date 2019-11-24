|
Salvatore J. Boccadoro, Salvatore J. of Wayland formerly of Watertown, November 20, 2019. Age 80. Beloved husband of the late Joan M. (Livoli) Boccadoro. Devoted father of Marie Duffy and her husband Michael of Natick, Joseph M. Boccadoro and his wife Helena of Ashland, and the late Anthony Tony P. Boccadoro. Loving grandfather of Andrew, Cheryl-Anne, and Anthony Boccadoro, and Gina and Kyle Duffy. Dear brother of Anna Campbell and the late Eleanor Biotti, Constance Patriarca LaCasse, Susan Mongeon, and Peter Boccadoro. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A US Army Veteran. Funeral from the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home at 270 Main St. Watertown Wednesday Nov. 27th, 2019, at 8 AM followed by Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown at 9 AM. Visiting hours Tuesday 4|7. Relatives and friends kindly invited.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019