Samuel J. Duca, 91 of Ashland passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019 at the Carlyle House in Framingham. Sam was born on April 12, 1928 in Marlborough. He graduated from Marlborough High School in 1947 and from Arizona State in 1951. On September 1, 1956 he married the love of his life, Antoinette Pannichelli and they were married for 51 years. He was employed as vice principal for the Marlborough Middle School for many years before retiring to enjoy his home at the cape and traveling with is wife. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Cecilia's Parish.Sam is survived by his two sons, Michael and Anthony Duca, both of Ashland, his granddaughters, Bethany and Michaela Duca, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Antoinette (Pannichelli) Duca in 2009.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday June 6th at 9:00am in St. Cecilia's Parish, 54 Esty St. Ashland with burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. Calling hours will be held Wed. from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Jake's Team

http://www.jakes-team.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News from June 4 to June 5, 2019