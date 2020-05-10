|
Samuel Sammy Urato Jr. , 63, died unexpectedly Saturday May 2, 2020 at his home. He was born in Marlborough, the son of the late Samuel, Sr. and Marilyn (Searl) Urato and lived here all of his life. Sam worked for the Metropolitan District Commission (MDC) for the State of Massachusetts for many years until he retired. He is survived by three brothers; Stephen Urato and his girlfriend Mary Anne Bernardini of Webster, Kenneth Urato and his wife Tina of Marlborough, Michael Urato and his wife Kat of Blackstone, his sister Ann Coleman and her husband Tom of Marlborough and many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his friends Richard Donaldson, Deb Keup Defelice and Ginger. Sammy loved to go camping and take trips to Foxwoods. He loved to bake his fathers Italian cookies for everyone at Christmas time. Sammy enjoyed attending the Marlborough High Panthers and Marlborough Shamrocks football games. Private family funeral arrangements will be held this week. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org?Donate-to-ADA.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 10, 2020