Sandison Tillotson "Sandi" Norton, 87, of Framingham, died Sunday evening, Sept. 8, 2019, surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband, David E. Norton, her children: Steven, John and Susan Norton; grandchildren: Theo, Tim, Hanna and Tom Norton, great grandchild: Hendrix Vogel and her sister: Joan Tillotson. Sandi was born November 15, 1931 in Glens Falls, New York to Byron and Victoria (Post) Tillotson. She received her B.A. in 1953 from Earlham College, Richmond, Indiana. Sandi and David married in 1955. They moved from California to Framingham in 1963 and spent 64 wonderful years together. Sandi was known as a kind and loving person to everyone she came into contact with. A deeply accepting nature was her special gift. She will be very much missed. A memorial celebration will be held Saturday Oct. 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 1341 Edgell Road, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Love and Grace Ministries, a Haitian Children's orphanage with headquarters at 229 Blythe Island Drive, Bluffton, SC 29910. Boyle Bros. Funeral Home of Framingham assisted with arrangements. Please visit boylebrothers.com for further information.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019