Sandra Jean (Lapriore) Bissonnette, 75, of Hudson, FL, formerly of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 51 years, Robert E. Bissonnette. Calling hours will be held from 4 pm until 7 pm on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Funeral Service will be held the following day at 11 am on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in the funeral home; followed by interment in Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson. Please visit www.tighe hamiltonfh.com for the full obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020