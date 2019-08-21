|
|
Sandra J. O'Malley, 76 of Ashland passed away Sat. Aug 17th, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Framingham, the daughter of the late John and Mary Ellen O'Malley, she will be fondly remembered by her family and friends for her loving and caring nature and her wonderful hugs. She is survived by her devoted sister, Shirley Fahey and her late husband Richard Fahey of Ashland, her nieces, Debbie OBrien and her fianc Robert Smith of Falmouth, Diane Zapert of Ashland, Susan Dunham and her partner David Schott of Medway, her nephew, the late Richard Fahey, many grand nieces and nephews, and two great-grand nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Monday Aug. 26th at 11:00am in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, Attn: Donor Services, 8301 Professional Place West Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019