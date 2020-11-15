Sandra Lillian (Levitt) Clark, 66, of Northborough, MA passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020. Sandy was born on November 29, 1953 in Boston, MA to a very large family. She grew up in Brighton and Brookline, MA before moving to Hudson, MA. Sandy was proud to be a stay-at-home mom during her sons primary and secondary school years; she also had a varied and successful career that included working as a bookkeeper and in various roles at the Hudson Savings Bank, today known as Avidia Bank. Sandy enjoyed all of those roles, but took particular pride in her time working in the cafeteria department at the Hudson Public Schools where she was able to make a meaningful difference in the daily lives of schoolchildren. Sandy married Stephen Clark of Berlin, MA in 1978 and for more than twenty years they raised two sons, Christopher Clark of Newton, MA and Ryan Clark of Arlington, MA. Sandy enjoyed attending live theater, the simple beauty of flowers, exchanging greeting cards with friends and family, and watching Hallmark movies. Music was also an important part of her daily routine with James Taylor and Rod Stewart being particular favorites. Sandy was blessed to have many close friendships throughout the years, particularly with her life-long best friend Dorothy Bolduc, as well as April Carlson, Angela Gray, Lisa Luz, Rosa Morales, her godson Richard Waldo, William Waldo, and Patti Wood. Her friends, colleagues, and family fondly remember Sandy as a devoted, hard-working, reliable, deeply protective and caring woman. She will be greatly missed. Sandy was predeceased by her parents Paul Levitt and Eaniss (Giampietro) Levitt, her sisters, Linda Lewis and Cheryl Gentile, brothers Andrew, David, and Richard. She is survived by her sons, Christopher Clark of Newton and Ryan Clark and his wife Sarah of Arlington; sisters Ruth Levitt of Marlborough and Judy Levitt of Framingham, brother-in-law, Joseph Gentile of Newton, and her beloved nieces and nephews, Michelle Levitt Moore, Adam Lewis, Jason Lewis, Kimberly Belmont, Mia McPhee, and Dana Levitt. A private celebration of life will be organized by the Duckett Funeral Home of J.S. Waterman & Sons in Sudbury, MA. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Sandy's memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Center Department of Thoracic Oncology, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, www.dana-farber.org/gift
or the Hudson Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 608, Hudson, MA 01749, https://hudsoncommunityfoodpantry.org/#give
.