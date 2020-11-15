1/1
Sandra L. Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Lillian (Levitt) Clark, 66, of Northborough, MA passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020. Sandy was born on November 29, 1953 in Boston, MA to a very large family. She grew up in Brighton and Brookline, MA before moving to Hudson, MA. Sandy was proud to be a stay-at-home mom during her sons primary and secondary school years; she also had a varied and successful career that included working as a bookkeeper and in various roles at the Hudson Savings Bank, today known as Avidia Bank. Sandy enjoyed all of those roles, but took particular pride in her time working in the cafeteria department at the Hudson Public Schools where she was able to make a meaningful difference in the daily lives of schoolchildren. Sandy married Stephen Clark of Berlin, MA in 1978 and for more than twenty years they raised two sons, Christopher Clark of Newton, MA and Ryan Clark of Arlington, MA. Sandy enjoyed attending live theater, the simple beauty of flowers, exchanging greeting cards with friends and family, and watching Hallmark movies. Music was also an important part of her daily routine with James Taylor and Rod Stewart being particular favorites. Sandy was blessed to have many close friendships throughout the years, particularly with her life-long best friend Dorothy Bolduc, as well as April Carlson, Angela Gray, Lisa Luz, Rosa Morales, her godson Richard Waldo, William Waldo, and Patti Wood. Her friends, colleagues, and family fondly remember Sandy as a devoted, hard-working, reliable, deeply protective and caring woman. She will be greatly missed. Sandy was predeceased by her parents Paul Levitt and Eaniss (Giampietro) Levitt, her sisters, Linda Lewis and Cheryl Gentile, brothers Andrew, David, and Richard. She is survived by her sons, Christopher Clark of Newton and Ryan Clark and his wife Sarah of Arlington; sisters Ruth Levitt of Marlborough and Judy Levitt of Framingham, brother-in-law, Joseph Gentile of Newton, and her beloved nieces and nephews, Michelle Levitt Moore, Adam Lewis, Jason Lewis, Kimberly Belmont, Mia McPhee, and Dana Levitt. A private celebration of life will be organized by the Duckett Funeral Home of J.S. Waterman & Sons in Sudbury, MA. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Sandy's memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Center Department of Thoracic Oncology, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, www.dana-farber.org/gift or the Hudson Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 608, Hudson, MA 01749, https://hudsoncommunityfoodpantry.org/#give.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
656 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
9784435777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved