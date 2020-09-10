1/1
Sandra M. Wahl
1948 - 2020
Sandra Mae (Ward) Wahl, 71, of Marlborough passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 due to complications from lymphoma. Born in Nashua, NH, she was the daughter of the late Arthur C. and Ruthelna Ward and was the wife of Thomas Wahl, married for 51 years. Besides her husband, Sandy is survived by her son, David and his wife Kristen "Krick" Wahl of Saratoga Springs, NY; her daughter Jennifer Wahl of Dedham, MA; her granddaughter Sophia; her sisters, Melissa Ward of Nevada and Brandy Ward of Maine; and her lifelong friend, Fay DeAvignon and her husband Chris Scharff of Natick, MA, and their daughter Olivia Scharff of North Carolina. Sandy had a very successful career working in retail and banking before her retirement in 2014. She truly valued the relationships she built over all of those years and still kept in contact with her former Filene's and Citizens coworkers. She loved to travel, particularly to Paris, where she had been multiple times. It was a lifelong dream fulfilled when she and Tom traveled through Italy in 2017. She had a sense of adventure that drove her to explore new places. Sandy asked to be remembered for her faith, as it was central to her being. She was actively involved in her church community for many years and always came up with unique ways to support it. Nothing was more important to Sandy than her family. She loved any excuse to get everyone together, like the annual family cookouts that drew a crowd from both sides of the family, but she especially loved holidays. Her expansive collection of festive yet tasteful decorations that spanned all seasons always made her house warm and inviting. The smell of freshly baked goods coming from her kitchen was a regular occurrence, an activity she particularly enjoyed sharing with her granddaughter. She would also want it noted that, at the time of her death, she was beating Tom in their ongoing game of Baja Rummy. Visiting hours will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6-8pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752. A private funeral service will be held for Sandy. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery at 10:15am on Saturday, September 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society here: https://pages.lls.org/ltn/il/ Metrochicago20/JWahl or to the Massachusetts General Hospital Bone Marrow Transplant Program.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
SEP
12
Burial
10:15 - 10:30 AM
EVERGREEN CEMETERY
Funeral services provided by
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Memories & Condolences
September 9, 2020
Tom, thinking of you. Sandy shared some warming thoughts with me when you both came to my Mom's wake. She shared very thoughtful memories. God bless her...and you during this difficult time.
Love, Cheryl Marr
Cheryl Marr
Friend
September 9, 2020
Very sorry to learn of her passing. Deepest sympathy to Tom, David, and Jennifer. She was a very nice neighbor.
Roy Sequeira
Neighbor
September 9, 2020
Very sorry to hear this, Tom. Thinking of you. Larz
Larz Neilson
Friend
