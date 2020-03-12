|
|
Sandra N. Pope-Budge, 61, of Natick, MA. passed away in the afternoon of Monday March 9, 2020 after a short, but fierce, battle with lung cancer. Born in Ohio, she grew up in Medfield, MA and spent summers on Cape Cod. She was a proud graduate of Walnut Hill and Endicott College. She was successful in sales and thrived in the newspaper field, working at The Tab, The Middlesex and The Boston Phoenix. She is survived by her daughter, sister, niece, nephew, and grand-nephew. A service will be held Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 am at the Chapel at Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham, MA. Interment will follow in Edgell Grove Cemetery. For online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020