Sarah Anne (Fay) Provencher (Sally), 62, passed away on Monday April 29, 2019 at Emerson Hospital in Concord after an illness. Sally was born in Concord, MA March 13, 1957, daughter of Irving and Shirley L. (Cutting) Fay. She grew up in Sudbury, and graduated from Lincoln-Sudbury High School in 1975, then attended Minuteman Vocational. She was a full time mom, and did catering for many years. Sally enjoyed snow skiing, camping, the beach, kayaking, Halloween and going to the movies. Sally was a member of the Townsend Methodist Church, was a member of the church choir and was a member of the church Bible study. Beside her mother, Shirley L. Place of Sudbury, Sally leaves her husband of 34 years, Gary Paul Provencher, they were married on June 9, 1984, her daughter Tiffany Lynn Provencher of Mason, NH her son Gary Paul Provencher, Jr. of Upton MA, her brothers and sisters -in-law William and Christine Place of Townsend and Charlie and Diane Place of Marlborough. Her sister and brother-in-law Doreen and Dan McCarthy of Sudbury and sister-in-law Carol of Mason, NH. She was predeceased by her brother Mark. A celebration of Sally's life will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 1:00 P.M. at the Courtyard Marriott, 75 Felton St., Marlborough, MA 01752. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League of NH at www.rescueleague.org. boskfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 8, 2019