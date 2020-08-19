Scott Edward Lombard, 58 of Upton formerly of Marlboro and Natick passed away Sunday Aug. 16th at his home. Born in Natick, he was the son of Edward and Marla (Moran) Lombard and the husband of 23 years to Glenda (Rosendorf) Lombard. Scott worked as an emergency road service technician for the MA Dept. of Transportation. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by four grandchildren, Jacob, Jordan, Joseph, and Jonathan Hildich. Services are private. Donations may be made in his name to a charity of your choice
. mataresefuneral.com
.