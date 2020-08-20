1/
Scott E. Lombard
Scott Edward Lombard, 58 of Upton, formerly of Marlboro and Natick, passed away at home on August 16, 2020 at his home. Born in Natick, he was the beloved son of Edward and Marla (Moran) Lombard, loving husband of Glenda (Rosendorf) Lombard. They were married for 23 years. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by sister Robin Hadadd and her husband Danny of Bellingham, sister Julie Holt and husband John of NY, and four grandchildren, Jacob, Jordan, Joseph and Jonathan Hildich. Scott was loved by all and always showed compassion for others. Always being the life of the party, he was full of shenanigans and will be deeply missed. He was an EMT for well over 20 years and took pride in that profession. Scott also worked as an emergency road technician for the MA Department of Transportation. Services are private. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 20, 2020.
