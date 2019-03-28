|
Scott H. Mayo, 54, passed away Saturday March 23, 2019. He was the husband and best friend of Nancy P. Mayo to whom he was married for 30 years. Born in Natick, he was son of Nancy (Hardigan) Mayo of Sherborn and the late John M. Mayo III. Scott was a 1983 graduate of Dover-Sherborn High School and was owner and operator of Mayo Industries in Sherborn, MA. In addition to his wife and mother, he leaves his daughter Samantha, son Sean, daughter Olivia and his grandson Colton whom he adored with his whole heart. He is also survived by his brothers Matthew of Sherborn, Brad and wife Sara of Hopkinton and Todd and wife Dawn of Holliston along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. Scott was a family man first and foremost. He enjoyed coaching youth football, rides on his motorcycle, boating in the summer, snowmobiling in the winter and Sunday morning breakfast with his grandson Colton. The family farm in Sherborn held a special place in his heart. Anyone that knew Scott appreciated him for his huge heart, ready smile, generosity and love of his family and friends. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Matthew Church, 105 Southville Road, Southborough. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Callanan Cronin Funeral Home, Hopkinton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mayo Grandchildren Support Trust at Middlesex Savings Bank.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019