Scott W. Bell, 56 of E. Hartford Ave. passed away on Sun. July 12, 2020 at home after being stricken ill. He is survived by his mother Jane A. (Bullen) Bell White of Holliston; a sister Rosalyn J. Jackson of Uxbridge; a brother Mark L. Bell of Bellingham; and many aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his step-father Edmond White. Born in Natick, MA on July 26, 1963 he was son of the late Harry W. Bell Jr., was raised in Holliston, and lived in Uxbridge over 25 years. Scott worked as a supervisor in the Shipping Receiving Dept. for Azz Inc in Medway. Previously he was a diesel mechanic and worked in construction. He was educated in Holliston Public Schools and Keefe Tech in Framingham studing in the Diesel Shop. He was smart, handy and a Jack of All Trades, even in carpentry and was renovating his home recently. A Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast, he rode a 1976 FLH bike. He also served his country in the US Army. According to his wishes he will be cremated and there are no public services planned. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Adam Bullen Cancer Foundation, 24 Charlton St. Oxford MA 01540 or a charity of ones choice. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com