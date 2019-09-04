|
Sharon (Annese) McCampbell, passed away, September 2, 2019, at her residence in Natick, where she was very well cared for by her daughter Jennifer and family. She was a fighter, having fought a courageous 2 year battle against cancer. She was born in Boston, raised in Brookline to the late John J. and late Margaret E. (Hastings) Annese. She later moved to Natick where she resided over 49 years and was a graduate of Natick High School class of 1970. Sharon was a longtime employee of Natick Federal Savings Bank and also worked at the Guarantee First Bank in Natick. Sharons joy was her family. She cared for and provided unconditional love for her son, Brian for 47 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, Emmy and Ryder, filling their bellies with sweets and telling them stories of the Family. She also enjoyed years of family vacations on the beach in Cape Cod. She loved Gardening. She had the greenest thumb around! Sharon was predeceased by her husband, Harold Northrop McCampbell in 2011. She is survived by her son, Brian and daughter, Jen and her husband Steve Keniry and grandchildren Emmalee and Ryder all of Natick. She is also survived by her sisters, Sheila Saltzman and her husband Bill of Florida, Marcia Hall and her husband Bob of Newport, NH and Lisa Brodeur and her husband Paul of Natick, her Mother in law, Margaret (McCampbell) Sculos, her sister in law Susan McCampbell and her nieces and nephews, Julie, Bill and Families, Katie, Vance and families and Rorianna and JP. Sharon was loved by many friends and family and will be missed by all. A Funeral Service will be held in the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St (Rte 16) Wellesley on Friday afternoon at 1PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation will be prior to the service starting at 12 oclock. Interment will be private for the family. Donations in her memory may be made to the Michael Carter Lisnow Respite Center, 112 Main Street, Hopkinton, MA 01748.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 4, 2019