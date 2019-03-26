|
|
Sheila M. (Cole) Bourdeau, 78, died Sunday March 24, 2019 after a period of failing health. She was the wife of Richard Bourdeau Sr. to whom she was married for 57 years. She was born in Marlborough, the daughter of the late John O. and Eunice (Desjardins) Cole and lived here all of her life. Besides her husband she is survived by two sons Richard Jr. and David Bourdeau both of Marlborough, a daughter Allyson Jones and her husband Harvey of Fla., and a niece Maryann Rossley and her husband Jay of Southborough. She was predeceased by two sisters. Her funeral will be held on Thursday March 28 at 11:00 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St. Marlborough. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery Marlborough. Memorial contributions in her memory can be made the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston MA 02215.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019