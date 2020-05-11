MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Memorial Gathering
To be announced at a later date
Sheila Rosado


1946 - 2020
Sheila Rosado Obituary
Sheila Clynes Rosado born on August 30, 1946, daughter of the late Martinand Anna (Maxwell Clynes) died on May 7, 2020. Despite her cause of death, Sheila is more than a statistic, she was wife to Tony Rosado for over fifty-three years and, her proudest accomplishment was being mother to Anne Marie DiClemente (Anthony), Dorine Beliveau (Ed), Tony Rosado (Becky), Tina Rosado (Lisa) and John Rosado (Janet). Prior to her retirement Sheila ran her own in-home daycare service in Dunstable, MA. Sheila had a way about her such that everyone who met her had a story about their time together. It was also no secret Sheila loved rice and beans and would request the dish of anyone she knew to make it well. Throughout her life Sheila enjoyed vacations to Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Bahamas, Las Vegas, Cape Cod and to the casinos in Connecticut. In addition to her husband and children Sheila leaves behind her grandchildren, Tommy, Joseph, Ryan, Dominic, Colby, Savannah and Lucus, a great-granddaughter, Mia and many nieces and nephews. Sheila will also be missed by her sisters Barbara Higgins (Ed), Maureen Corkery (Mike) and Theresa McAdams (the late, Donald). Sheila will not be alone in her journey, she will be rejoining her parents and her siblings Sue Clynes, Linda Layte, Frances Quaranto and Martin Clynes. There will be a memorial gathering in Sheilas honor at a future date. In lieu of flowers please buy yourself a lottery ticket in memory of Sheila! www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 11, 2020
