|
|
Sheila (Ryan) Scheufele of Natick passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Craneville Place Nursing Home. She was born in Framingham on July 19, 1939. Daughter of the late Edward M. Ryan and Alice Sheila (Heffernan) Ryan. Sheila was a graduate of St. Stephens High School and Framingham State College. Moving to her beloved town of Natick, where she lived most of her life. Sheila was a teacher for many years before changing careers. Working for Digital Equipment Corp. and Compaq Computer Co. before retirement. Sheila loved all things Irish, her family pets, being outside, dancing, walks, football and was very Patriotic, especially the 4th of July. She adored and was very proud of her two granddaughters, Renee and Allison Cote of East Hartford, CT. Enjoying every minute spent with them and was most passionate about Irish stepdance. Sheila leaves behind daughters, Kathleen (Scheufele) Buttaro and her husband Peter Steffan Buttaro of Mechanicville, NY and Lynne (Scheufele) Cote and her husband Ronald Cote of East Hartford, CT. She was predeceased by daughter Suzanne Scheufele and sister Gail (Ryan) Egan. Sheila was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to so many that will forever miss her. Her family would like to acknowledge and thank Sugar Hill Assisted Living & Craneville Nursing Home, both of Dalton, MA for the incredible care they provided for many years. Visiting in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, on Saturday, March 14th from 8:30-9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 44 East Central Street, (Rt. 135), Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Private. For directions and guest book please visit www.everett funeral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020