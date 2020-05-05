|
Shirley A. (Kelley) Leporati, age 83, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at Newton Wellesley Alzheimers Center in Wellesley as a result of Alzheimers and COVID-19. Born and raised in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Muise) Kelley. Shirley spent 61 loving years with her high school sweetheart, the late Francis E. Leporati, Jr. who died in January of 2013. Shirley was a graduate of Framingham High School class of 1954. She worked for many years at Hobin Insurance and Fitts Insurance. Shirley was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. George Church in Framingham. She and her husband Francis, enjoyed hosting weekend cookouts during the summer at their pool, Christmas Open House and they spent many winters in Bonita Springs, FL. She was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. She also enjoyed reading, gardening, and did many beautiful needlepoint, knitting and crocheting projects. Shirley is survived by her brother, Francis S. Kelley; brother-in-laws, Michael Leporati and his wife Terry Peters and Mark Leporati and his wife Paula; nieces, Sharon Dunphy and her husband Jim, Diane MacDonald and her husband Stephen, Michele Madaris and her husband Cory, Lauren Martin and her husband James and Melissa Leporati. She is also survived by her great nephews and great nieces, Parker Madaris, Brayden Martin, Savanna Martin and Dominic Leporati. She was the sister of the late Rita M. King and sister in law to the late Judith Mercorelli-Horsley. Funeral arrangements will be private and are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to The , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, . To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 5, 2020