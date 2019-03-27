Home

Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
Committal
Following Services
Forestvale Cemetery
Shirley A. Zink

Shirley A. Zink Obituary
Shirley "Deema" Ann (Bellrose) Zink, 80, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019, surrounded by her beloved family, after a period of declining health. Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on, Friday, March 29, 2019, at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, March 30, 2019, in the funeral home; followed by a procession to Forestvale Cemetery for committal services. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com for the complete obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019
