|
|
Shirley "Deema" Ann (Bellrose) Zink, 80, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019, surrounded by her beloved family, after a period of declining health. Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on, Friday, March 29, 2019, at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, March 30, 2019, in the funeral home; followed by a procession to Forestvale Cemetery for committal services. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com for the complete obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019