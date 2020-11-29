Shirley Hakanson Davis, 85, died on Friday, November 20, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born in New Bedford on April 25, 1935 the daughter of the late Edward G. Hakanson and Anna E. (Peterson) Hakanson. She was the beloved mother of Glenn A. Davis and his wife Renata of Marlborough; Karen M. Davis of Marlborough and Carleen L Richards and her husband Greg of Wayland. She was the cherished grandmother known as Gey by Benjamin Davis, Zoe Richards, and Juli Richards. Shirley has been a lifelong resident of Wayland and graduated from Wayland High School with the Class of 1953. She was an Administrative Secretary for 20 years collectively between the middle and high school systems before retiring. Shirley was a person known for the care in her heart and was beloved by all who knew her. Simply by spending time with her one would feel at ease and cared for as she had a way of maintaining relationships, no matter the distance, that would convey her thoughtful and compassionate spirit. She was an active and social person who enjoyed water aerobics at Longfellow and doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She was a volunteer for years with the Parmenter Food Pantry, now known as My Brothers Table in her beloved town of Wayland. She was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. Shirley was a late deafened adult, but a picture of resilience who never let such a condition affect her love of life and others. Music would fill her home when cooking, and communication and connection were always a priority. Shirley was an independent kind woman always ahead of her time that lived life to the fullest whenever possible and a staple of her community. Shirley devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, her Christian faith, always doing for others. She will be fondly remembered and loved by all who knew her not just for her accomplishments, but all of the small memories of every day acts of service all in her community will cherish. Private family services and interment in Lakeview Cemetery will be held for her family due to the current COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Shirleys memory may be made payable to Good Shepherd Parish, 99 Main St, Wayland, MA 01778 and include My Brothers Table in the memo line. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
