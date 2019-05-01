Home

Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
Shirley E. Carter

Shirley E. Carter Obituary
Shirley E. (Mura) Carter, 88, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully, on Sunday April 28, 2019, after a period of declining health. Calling hours will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019, at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 9:30 am on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the funeral home; followed by a procession to Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson for final committal. Please visit www.tighe hamilton.com for the complete obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 1, 2019
