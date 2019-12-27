Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Beth Sholom
50 Pamela Road
Framingham, MA
View Map
Viewing
Following Services
Shillman House,
49 Edmands Road
Framingham, MA
View Map
Interment
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
Framingham Natick Jewish Cemetery,
Natick, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Goodwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Goodwin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Goodwin Obituary
Shirley (Goldsheid) Goodwin of Framingham, on Monday, December 23, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Theodore Ted Goodwin. Loving mother of Laurie Goodwin Wheaton Goodwin & her husband Guy, Bram Goodwin and the late Tom Goodwin & his surviving wife Jae Goodwin. Cherished grandmother of Jillian Goodwin & her husband Craig Rebello and Noah Goodwin and great grandmother of Parker Rebello. Dear sister of the late Esther Cohen, Louis Goldsheid and Benny Goldsheid and their surviving families. Born in Boston, Shirley excelled in school, graduating with honors, then assumed a position as Executive Assistant to the CEO of the prominent Boston Diamond merchants, I-Albert. Through her sister Esther, she met the love of her life Ted, who had recently returned from WWII to take over the family furniture business in Framingham. They married, joined the migration of post war young couples moving to the suburbs, helping to establish the post war Framingham, as its population soared. She was an active partner with Ted in building the modern Framingham Jewish Community, helping construct Temple Beth Sholom in 1962. Shirley was an elegant, sophisticated woman who was intellectually gifted with an insatiable appetite for knowledge and a lifelong learner. She would most want to be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother; so grateful she had met Ted, was blessed with four children and a large extended family. Services at Temple Beth Sholom, 50 Pamela Road, Framingham on Sunday, December 29 at 11:00am. Interment at Framingham Natick Jewish Cemetery, Natick. Following interment, memorial observance will be at the Shillman House, 49 Edmands Road, Framingham until 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -