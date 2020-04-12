|
Shirley L. Lowe 83, of Hopkinton, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Milford Regional Hospital. Born in Sebec, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Violet (Stevens) and John Hughes. She was the wife of the 54 years to the late William E. Lowe. Shirley enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and knitting. She is survived by her sons, Stephen Hughes of Maine, Wako Johnson and his wife, Peggy of Bellingham, Cindy Hume and her husband, Douglas of VT, and William Lowe of Hopkinton. She also leaves behind her sister, Bessie Gray of FL; as well as 6 grandchildren, Jennifer, Lisa, Stephen, Keith, Douglas and Derrick and 10 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by four brothers and one sister. Services will be held at a later date and are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton,Massachusetts www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020