Shirley M. Cronin-Valukis, 90, of Wrentham died Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Pond Home in Wrentham. She was the beloved wife of James Valukis who died in 1995 and Maurice F. Cronin who died 1979. Born in Manchester, NH on August 7, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Alice (Adams) Trumbull. Mrs. Valukis was a resident of Natick for many years. She moved to Bellingham in 1995 and then to Wrentham in 2013. Before her retirement, Mrs. Valukis worked at TJX in Framingham and also in the cafeteria at the Memorial School in South Natick. Mrs. Valukis enjoyed spending time with her family as well as sewing, knitting, crocheting, gardening and also liked to cook. She is survived by two daughters, Rabonna Wills of Bellingham and Mauria Bristow and her husband Paul of Narragansett, RI and three sons, Willard Cronin and his wife Linda of Leesburg, FL and Kevin Cronin and his wife Angela of Panama City, FL and Terry Cronin and his wife Beth of Sutton. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by her daughter Karen Scott, her grandchildren Michael Scott and Alaina Forry and her brother Willard Trumbull. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, August 24 from 9 - 10:30 a.m. at the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes. com) followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St. in Medway at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Pond Home, 289 East St., Wrentham, MA 02093.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019