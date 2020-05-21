Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Resources
More Obituaries for Song Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Song Hi Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Song Hi Lee Obituary
Song Hi Lee of Natick passed away on May 17, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Shuck Goon and Lew Ah Tai (Lew Shee) Lee. Devoted sister of Lewshee Lee, her twin Song Que Lee both of Natick and the late George Lee. Sister-in-law of Anita Lee of Marlborough Loving aunt of Wendy Reisner and Jenny Swan. Great aunt of Benjamin Reisner and Caleb Swan. Funeral Service and Interment Private. Song Hi was an employee at the Natick Labs for over 30 years and she enjoyed traveling with her family. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Song Hi may be made to Fiske Memorial Church 106 Walnut Street Natick, MA 01760. For guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Song's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -