|
|
Song Hi Lee of Natick passed away on May 17, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Shuck Goon and Lew Ah Tai (Lew Shee) Lee. Devoted sister of Lewshee Lee, her twin Song Que Lee both of Natick and the late George Lee. Sister-in-law of Anita Lee of Marlborough Loving aunt of Wendy Reisner and Jenny Swan. Great aunt of Benjamin Reisner and Caleb Swan. Funeral Service and Interment Private. Song Hi was an employee at the Natick Labs for over 30 years and she enjoyed traveling with her family. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Song Hi may be made to Fiske Memorial Church 106 Walnut Street Natick, MA 01760. For guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 21, 2020