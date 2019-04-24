|
|
Sophie (Evangelous) Kobus, 97, died Wednesday February 20, 2019 after a long period of failing health. She was the wife of the late William Kobus. She was born in Clinton, the daughter of the late Saranto and Helen Evangelous and lived most of her life in Clinton and Marlborough before moving to Florida after retirement. Sophie worked many years in the many different shoe factories in Marlborough. She is survived by two stepsons; John Kobus and his wife Deborah of Fla., William Kobus Jr. and his wife Ruth of Fla., a sister in law Betty Evangelous of Marlborough and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery in Clinton. Funeral arrangements under the direction of the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home www.shortfuneral.com) of Marlborough.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019