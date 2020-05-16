|
|
Sr. Lena Salois, 95, "Sr. Eva Marie", a Sister of St. Anne, died May 14, 2020 in Alliance Health at Marie Esther Center in this city. Born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, she was the middle child of seven born to Thomas and Eva (Beauchesne) Salois. She attended elementary school grades 1-9 at St. Cecilias parish in Pawtucket, RI., the two year commercial program at the former Notre Dame School in Central Falls RI and completed her high school program at the former St. Anns Academy in Marlboro. Sr. Lena joined the Sisters of St. Anne in Lachine, Quebec Canada and following vows, spent most of her 75 years of vowed religious life in assignments in Quebec and Ontario. She obtained a BA degree from Anna Maria College (Paxton, MA) a BA degree in Education from the University of Montreal, an MA degree in Theological Studies from Providence College and did further graduate studies in Educational Administration at Boston College. Sister Lena taught for over thirty years in the Province of Quebec at all levels from grades 1 through secondary level. She also was a Principal at Noranda High School and at Queen of Angels Academy in Dorval. Over the years, came a variety of careers: Bookkeeper/Secretary at St. Brigids Parish in Ottawa, Secretary for Bethany Renewal Center in Ottawa and in other finance and leadership positions with the Sisters of St. Anne in Dorval, Quebec. For ten years, she was the Administrative Assistant for the Canadian Religious Conference in Toronto, Ontario. Sister Lena returned to Marlboro where for three years, she served as a community coordinator at St Anne Convent, then as convent librarian for several years. Before moving to the Health Center, she remained ever willing to serve in general community service. Sister Lena was predeceased by her parents and her siblings, Lillian Lussier, Brother Eugene Salois, SC, Juliette Poisson, Norbert and Normand Salois. She leaves to grieve her sister Constance Audette, nieces and nephews, extended family and her religious family of the Sisters of St. Anne. In accord with current restrictions due to the pandemic, burial services are private. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Sisters of St. Anne Retirement Fund, 720 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough, MA 01752, or to a . Arrangements are under the direction of Collins Funeral Home, (www.CollinsFuneral.com), 378 Lincoln St., Marlborough.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 16, 2020