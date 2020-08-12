1/
Sr. Margaret Cunningham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sr.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Margaret Cunningham, CSJ, (Sister David Marie), in her 71st year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Monday, August 10, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Charles F. and Katherine M. (Sharpe) Cunningham, and loving sister of the late Noreen Ryan, Andrew Cunningham, Elizabeth A. McMahon, Claire F. Cawthron, Mary Ellen Cunningham, John Joseph Cunningham, and David P. Cunningham. Sister Margaret is survived by her many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as teacher at St. Joseph School, Wakefield; St. Pius School, Lynn; St. Francis of Assisi School, Braintree; St. Catherine School, Norwood; Sacred Heart School, W. Lynn; Holy Name School, West Roxbury; and teacher and principal at Merrimack Montessori School, Haverhill. Sister Margaret also served as a secretary at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Brighton; and as part of the cafeteria staff of Mount St. Joseph Academy, Brighton. Private Burial. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norton Funeral Home, Inc. - Framingham
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norton Funeral Home, Inc. - Framingham

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved