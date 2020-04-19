MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
Resources
More Obituaries for Sr. Carm.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Maureen R. O. Carm.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sr. Maureen R. O. Carm. Obituary
Sr. Maureen M. Rochford, O. Carm. passed into eternal life on April 15, 2020 in her 71st year of religious life. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of Irish immigrants William & Mary (Nolan) Rochford. Sr. Maureen entered Carmel on Sept. 7, 1949, and received the habit on March 19, 1950, taking the name Sr. M. Joseph Bernard. She was professed on March 27, 1951, and took her final vows on Dec. 8, 1955. Quiet, hardworking, and trained as an LPN, Sister was missioned in either New York or Massachusetts throughout her 71 years, and for the last 25 years at St. Patricks Manor, in Framingham. Besides her sisters in Carmel, Sr. Maureen is survived by her brother, John R. Rochford, her sisters, Margaret McQuade and Sr. Anna Mae Rochford, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Patricia, William, Veronica, Bernadette and Eileen. Due to the current health restrictions, the Sisters will celebrate Sr. Maureens life privately at Queen of Carmel Cemetery, St. Teresas Motherhouse, Germantown, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sr. Maureens memory to the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged & Infirm, 863 Central St., Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sr.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
Download Now