Sr. Maureen M. Rochford, O. Carm. passed into eternal life on April 15, 2020 in her 71st year of religious life. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of Irish immigrants William & Mary (Nolan) Rochford. Sr. Maureen entered Carmel on Sept. 7, 1949, and received the habit on March 19, 1950, taking the name Sr. M. Joseph Bernard. She was professed on March 27, 1951, and took her final vows on Dec. 8, 1955. Quiet, hardworking, and trained as an LPN, Sister was missioned in either New York or Massachusetts throughout her 71 years, and for the last 25 years at St. Patricks Manor, in Framingham. Besides her sisters in Carmel, Sr. Maureen is survived by her brother, John R. Rochford, her sisters, Margaret McQuade and Sr. Anna Mae Rochford, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Patricia, William, Veronica, Bernadette and Eileen. Due to the current health restrictions, the Sisters will celebrate Sr. Maureens life privately at Queen of Carmel Cemetery, St. Teresas Motherhouse, Germantown, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sr. Maureens memory to the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged & Infirm, 863 Central St., Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020