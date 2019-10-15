|
|
Stanley A. Piecewicz,, 98, a longtime resident of Framingham, died peacefully at home on Sunday October 13, 2019. Born in Maynard, the son of Joseph & Mary (Dancewicz) Piecewicz, and the beloved husband of the late Ida M. (Lupis) Piecewicz. Stanley served in the Merchant Marines during WWII. He married his lifelong love Ida while in the service. Like many of the depression era, Stan knew the value of hard work. He operated Stans Upholstery in Framingham for most of his life. In addition to his business, he worked for General Motors as a tailor and retired after 35 years. Stan was an active member of St. Tarcisius as an usher and a member of the Holy Name Society for many years. More than anything Stan was a loving and dedicated family man. He is survived by his children, Stanley A. Jr. & his wife Barbara of Framingham, and Marian F. Meme Grant of Framingham, his grandchildren, Christine Chaplin & her husband Stephen,, Caroline Demmons & her husband Eric, and Sabrina Grant; he is also survived by his great grandchildren, Tyler, Brandon, and Hailey Chaplin, Tyler and Katelyn Demmons, and Hannah & Christopher Quirk, his sister, Jane Tabor of Lowell, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his beloved wife Ida, he was predeceased by his brother john, and his sister Phyllis. Family and friends will honor and remember Stans life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Wednesday, October 16th from 4 | 7 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverly St. Framingham on Thursday morning at 10 oclock. Interment will follow in St. Tarcisius Cemetery. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www. mccarthyfh.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 15, 2019