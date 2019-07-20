Stanley G. Wyman, 91, of Ashland, MA died peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Stan was born in Detroit, Maine, March 3, 1928, to Franklin and Mildred (Pierce) Wyman. He married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Almonte, with whom he shared 62 years of love and devotion. Stan leaves his brother Barry Wyman and wife June of Carmel, Maine; sons Jack Wyman of Milford and Jay Wyman and wife Cheryl of Holliston; and daughters Jan Porter and husband Paul of Upton and Jill Ackerman and husband Owen of Ashland; grandchildren Courtney Canto and husband Carlos of Holliston; Chris Wyman and wife Jackie of Milford; and Kali Ackerman and Cara Ackerman of Ashland; and great grandchildren Liliana Canto, Nathan Canto and Dylan Wyman. Stan also leaves over 40 nieces and nephews, his sister-in-law Virginia Almonte of Southborough, brother-in-law Perino Almonte of Pittsfield, Maine and his very dear friend Alvine Thibodeau of Ashland. Stan was predeceased by his parents, his wife, three children (Jean, Jane and Joel) and 5 sisters, Barbara Kitchin, Elaine Fortin, Betty Hussey, Gloria Peters Taylor and Janice Coston. Calling hours are at Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St Ashland, on Sunday July 21 from 3 to 5 pm. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 22 at 11AM at St. Matthews Church, 26 Highland St., Southborough, MA. The family would like to thank Angel, Hilda, and Megan from Compassionate Care Hospice and the staff at The Carlyle House. In lieu of flowers for those wishing to make donations, please consider Maine Central Institute, 295 Main St., Pittsfield, Maine 04967 or St. Francis of Assisi Building Fund, PO Box 612, Belchertown, MA 01007. www.mataresefuneral.com Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 20, 2019