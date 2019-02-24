|
Stanley J. Burton, 91, died peacefully on February 17, 2019 at the Metrowest Medical Center in Natick following a brief illness. He was born in Boston on September 16, 1927 the son of the late Albert J. Burton and Florence May (Cahoon) Burton. Stanley was the beloved husband for 67 years of the late Evelyn K. (Hardy) Burton who died on January 1, 2017. He was the devoted father of Craig S. Burton and his wife Rose Burton of Hudson; Kathleen A. Kathy Arnold of Milford; John A. Burton of East Boston and Natick; Robert W. Burton and his wife Maura Burton of Franklin and the late Bruce A. Burton who died on February 17, 2013. He was the brother of Ruth Eastty of CT and the late Ernest Burton, Eva Flynn, Alida Fraisse, Chris Rowean and Murial Olson. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Barbara Cleary of Peabody, eight grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Stanley has been a resident of Natick for over 65 years and spent his earlier years in the Boston area. He served his country proudly with the United States Navy during World War II. For many years prior to his retirement, he was a Construction Estimator in the field of Construction. He and his wife Evelyn enjoyed taking many day trips and longer trips to the Cape and New England area in their motor home. Stanley was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and always enjoyed family gatherings and time spent with his loving family. Private funeral services and interment in the Burton family lot in Lakeview Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Stanleys memory be sent to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019