Stanley L. Waithe, 66, of Framingham, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 surrounded by family at MetroWest Medical Center Framingham. He had an infectious distinct laugh that remained strong through a long battle with multiple medical issues. He often told stories of his childhood in Jefferson Park, Cambridge, MA and his time served in the U.S. Air Force. Stanley dedicated numerous years of his life to working in the mental health field assisting adults in residential programs. He was an avid sports fan and made sure his family knew the current scores of each game. Stanley shared his memories and stories with his friends and family which was often followed by a tear or two. However, Stan loved nothing more than his family. Stanley is survived by his Mother Geraldine (Bennett) Waithe, his beloved wife Lee (Smith) Waithe, four sons Jacoby of Westborough, Jesse of W. Hartford CT, Timothy of Framingham, and predeceased son Toby D.Waithe. He also leaves his brothers Philip Jr. of Roxbury, Peter and his wife Irandi of Framingham, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will honor and remember Stanleys life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln Stret, Framingham on Friday, October 18th from 4-8 P.M. A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday morning in Cushing Memorial Chapel, 80 Dudley Road, Framingham at 9 A.M. Interment will be private.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 15, 2019