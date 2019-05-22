Stephen E. Smith, Jr., age 67 of Mashpee and formerly of Framingham died after a prolonged battle with ALS at the Cape Cod Hospital on Saturday, May 18, 2019 where he received excellent compassionate care especially from the IV Infusion team. Throughout his journey, he bravely fought for his independence which could not have happened without the loving support of his wife, family and the CCALS organization. Stephen was born in Framingham, to the late Stephen Edward and Marion (Drake) Smith. Stephen was the loving husband of 32 years to Vivian (Marroncelli) Smith. Stephen was a licensed plumber and pipefitter. He worked for and was a member of Pipefitters Local 537 Boston for 45 years. He also had worked at the former General Motors plant in Framingham for 10 years. After his retirement, he worked as a school bus driver in Framingham and Mashpee. Stephen built his own workshop which he loved working in, along with yard landscaping, grilling and traveling. Stephen was always available and willing to help family and friends whenever needed. In addition to his wife Vivian, Stephen is survived by his stepchildren, Steven Nanni of Framingham and Andrea Galante and her husband Antonio of FL; sisters, Jean Wright of Attleboro, Patricia Marshall of GA, Paula Phillips and her husband Al Sloss of Groton and Bonnie Raymondi and husband Robert of Saugus; sister-in-law, Marie Justice and her husband Jim of Bellingham; brother-in-law, William Marroncelli and his wife Sandra of Dedham; and brother-in-law, Robert Henry of Franklin. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased in death by his sister, Maryellen Henry. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral service, Saturday May 25, 2019 at 10AM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street (corner of Union Ave.) Framingham. Burial will follow in Edgell Grove Cemetery. Visiting hours at the funeral home will be Friday May 24 from 4 -7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephens memory can be made to the CCALS, Compassionate Care ALS, 752 W. Falmouth Hwy, Falmouth, MA 02540 and online at https://ccals.org/ . To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary