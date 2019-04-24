|
Stephen M. Cashes, 65, died Friday April 19, 2019 after a long period of failing health. He was born in Marlborough, the son of the late Donald H. Cashes and the late Jeanette (Hagerman) Cashes and lived most of his life here. Stephen first worked as an artesian well driller for the Chapman Company in West Boylston, went on to work as an auto mechanic for Post Road Auto Parts in Marlborough and later as a driver for Triumph Leasing and Auto Parts International. As a teen ager he developed a love of classic cars that continued throughout and later became a avid fan of NASCAR. He is survived by a sister Pamela Cashes and her husband Stephen Merrifield and their daughter Rae Allison Merrifield all of Jacksonville Fla. and many friends. Visiting hours will be held on Friday April 26 from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. in the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home (www.shortfuneral.com), 95 West Main St. Marlborough. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. following visiting hours. A grave side service will be held on Saturday April 27 at 9:30 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St. Marlborough.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019