Stephen P. Virdinlia, 53, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020, at his home at the Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehab Center after a recent progression of his multiple sclerosis diagnosis, which he has been living with for 29 years. He spent his final weeks surrounded by his loving family and friends, including an incredible team of caring doctors and nurses. Stephen was born on March 30, 1967, in Fall River, MA, to Paul and the late Joan Virdinlia of Framingham. Stephen grew up in Framingham and attended the Framingham Public Schools until he made a choice to pursue a technical education at Keefe Tech from where he graduated in 1985. He then furthered his education by studying electronics at ITT Technical Institute. He was later employed by Framingham Cable and then as a technician at Sears Automotive. Stephen is survived by his devoted father, Paul W. Virdinlia, of Framingham and his sister, Carol M. Armstrong and her husband Ted of Northborough. Stephen also leaves behind many that cared for him including his adopted family at the Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehab Center along with his aunts, uncles, and cousins and other members of his extended family. Due to the continued health crisis, arrangements and interment will be private. A celebration of Stephens life will be held at a later date. To leave online condolences, please visit www.boylebrothers.com
. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Stephens name to either: Greater New England National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A 1st Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 (https://www.national mssociety.org/Chapters/MAM/Donate
) or Shrewsbury Nursing & Rehab Center, c/o Activities Fund, 40 Julio Drive, Shrewsbury, MA 01545, https: //shrewsburynursing.com/.