Stephen Robert Ghilani of Natick passed away suddenly on July 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Priscilla (Arbuckle) Ghilani. Devoted father of Gina, Derek, and Sophia Ghilani all of Natick. Brother of Paul Ghilani and his wife Karen, and Peter Ghilani and his wife Martha all of Natick. Son of Patricia A. (Moretti) and her late husband Robert E. Ghilani of Natick. Devoted son-in law to George Thomas and Leslie Arbuckle of Natick. Beloved brother-in-law of Bob and Emily Harless, George and Melissa Arbuckle, and Jesse Arbuckle all of Natick. Loving uncle to Nicole, Paige, Henry, Stephanie, Eric, Colin, Allison, Ava, Bentley, Blake, and Brayden. Due to the current circumstances and for the safety of everyone, the family will hold a private memorial service followed by a public celebration of Stephens life on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 12pm at St. Patrick Cemetery, Pond Street Natick. Donations may be made in Steves honor to the Natick High School Athletics Department c/o Tim Collins, Athletic Director 15 West St. Natick, MA 01760 or the American Heart Association
300 5th Ave. Waltham, MA 02451. For guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com
