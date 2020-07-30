1/1
Stephen R. Ghilani
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Robert Ghilani of Natick passed away suddenly on July 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Priscilla (Arbuckle) Ghilani. Devoted father of Gina, Derek, and Sophia Ghilani all of Natick. Brother of Paul Ghilani and his wife Karen, and Peter Ghilani and his wife Martha all of Natick. Son of Patricia A. (Moretti) and her late husband Robert E. Ghilani of Natick. Devoted son-in law to George Thomas and Leslie Arbuckle of Natick. Beloved brother-in-law of Bob and Emily Harless, George and Melissa Arbuckle, and Jesse Arbuckle all of Natick. Loving uncle to Nicole, Paige, Henry, Stephanie, Eric, Colin, Allison, Ava, Bentley, Blake, and Brayden. Due to the current circumstances and for the safety of everyone, the family will hold a private memorial service followed by a public celebration of Stephens life on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 12pm at St. Patrick Cemetery, Pond Street Natick. Donations may be made in Steves honor to the Natick High School Athletics Department c/o Tim Collins, Athletic Director 15 West St. Natick, MA 01760 or the American Heart Association 300 5th Ave. Waltham, MA 02451. For guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
12:00 PM
St. Patrick Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved