Callanan-Cronin Funeral Home - Hopkinton
34 Church St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
508-435-3951
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Callanan-Cronin Funeral Home - Hopkinton
34 Church St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Callanan-Cronin Funeral Home - Hopkinton
34 Church St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Steven G. Esper Obituary
Steven G. Esper, 52, died December 5, 2019. Born in Worcester, MA, he was the son of Jeri Esper and the late George L. Esper Jr. Steven was a graduate of St. Bridget's School and Marian High School in Framingham. He graduated from Framingham State University with honors. He worked and lived for many years in Deerfield Beach, Florida, as the audio visual sound engineer manager at the Boca Raton Resort. He is survived by his children Andressa and Alec Esper of Parkland, FL, his brothers Jeffrey and Gary Esper of Hopkinton and his sister Pamela Moynahan of Hopkinton. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church on Wednesday December 11th. Family and freinds are welcome to gather at 9:00 am at the Callanan Cronin Funeral Home, 34 Church Street for a procession to church. Burial will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Hopkinton. Calling hours at the funeral home are Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019
