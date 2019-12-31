|
Steven M. King, 59, a Natick resident for four years, and a former longtime Framingham resident, passed peacefully Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at home. Born and raised in Framingham, he was a son of the late Robert H. and Marjorie L. (Ingalls) King. A graduate of the Jackson/Mann School in Boston, Steven had many interests including : walking, trips to Castle Island in South Boston, NASA and NASCAR, but he especially loved following all the Boston sports teams, particularly his beloved Red Sox. Steven enjoyed a competitive game of LRC with his family during the holidays. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him. He is survived by his four siblings: Katherine M. King of Framingham, Paul F. King and his wife Sheree of Framingham, Thomas J. King and his wife Sheri of Ashland and Kevin J. King and his wife Tami of Medway, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was the brother of the late Robert H. King, Jr. Visiting hours are Friday, January 3rd, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday January 4th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. George's Church, 74 School St., Framingham (Saxonville). Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Natick is private and will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation be made in Steven's name to: the Learning Center for the Deaf, 848 Central St., Framingham, MA. 01701. For further information and memorial page please visit www.boylebrothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019