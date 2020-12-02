1/
Steven P. Winske
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven P. Winske, 57 of Marlborough passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at home after a short period of declining health. He was born in Marlborough, the son of Paul and the late Marie (Lerette) Winske. Steven graduated from Assabet Valley Vocational High School. He was employed by the Harvard Primate Center in Southborough for many years until it closed. He was raised in Marlborough, lived in Hudson before returning to Marlborough to help his father after his mother passed away. He was a good person who would go out of his way to help anyone and was a friend to all he met. He is survived by his father, Paul Winske of Marlborough. There are no calling hours. A Graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4 at 10 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St., Marlborough. The Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 W. Main St., Marlborough, MA is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Stevens name to the Marlborough Fire Dept., 215 Maple St., Marlborough, MA 01752. The family would like to thank the Marlborough Fire Dept & EMTs for all their hard work.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Short & Rowe Funeral Home
95 W Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0180
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Short & Rowe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved