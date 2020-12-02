Steven P. Winske, 57 of Marlborough passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at home after a short period of declining health. He was born in Marlborough, the son of Paul and the late Marie (Lerette) Winske. Steven graduated from Assabet Valley Vocational High School. He was employed by the Harvard Primate Center in Southborough for many years until it closed. He was raised in Marlborough, lived in Hudson before returning to Marlborough to help his father after his mother passed away. He was a good person who would go out of his way to help anyone and was a friend to all he met. He is survived by his father, Paul Winske of Marlborough. There are no calling hours. A Graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4 at 10 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St., Marlborough. The Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 W. Main St., Marlborough, MA is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Stevens name to the Marlborough Fire Dept., 215 Maple St., Marlborough, MA 01752. The family would like to thank the Marlborough Fire Dept & EMTs for all their hard work.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store