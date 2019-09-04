|
|
Stuart J. Peskin, a long-time Framingham resident, died unexpectedly at home at the age of 75 on September 2, 2019. Devoted husband of Phyllis Peskin and beloved father of Joy Peskin and husband Franck Goldberg and adoring grandfather of Nathaniel Goldberg. Brother of Michael Peskin and wife Chris and Susan Peskin Silverstein and husband Maurice, Stuart was the brother-in-law of Florence Berkowitz and Sheila Weinstein and the late Jerry Lieberman, as well as the late Rosalie and Allan Clebnik. He leaves many nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and colleagues. Stu grew up in Syracuse, NY and was a graduate of Nottingham High School and Syracuse University. He began his career as a caring and energetic fourth-grade teacher and was the admired and respected principal of Bennett-Hemenway Elementary School in Natick for 19 years. Stu was boys head counselor and program director at Camp Young Judaea in New Hampshire for 17 years as well as executive director and board chair of the Title I Dissemination Project. Known for his irreverent sense of humor and willingness to help family and friends in virtually any endeavor, Stu was active in a number of organizations including the Good News Group at Shillman House and served on the board of directors of Hoops and Homework. A consummate teacher, public speaker and avid reader, Stu was passionate about topics ranging from Jewish tradition to curriculum design. His mothers blood-related illness affected him deeply and as an adult he donated prodigious amounts of blood to the American Red Cross. Funeral services will be held on Thursday September 5 at 11:30 am at Stanetsky Memorial Chapels, 1668 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA, followed by interment at Baker Street Cemetery. Memorial observance afterwards at the home of Robin and Michael Clebnik until 8 pm and at the home of Marcy and Ken Kornreich on Friday September 6 from 3 to 7 pm. Gifts in Stus memory may be made to the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org). For online condolences, please visit www. stanetskybrookline.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 4, 2019